Ares Management Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.77 (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.77 per share by the asset manager on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.

Ares Management has raised its dividend by an average of 24.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Ares Management has a payout ratio of 60.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ares Management to earn $4.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.6%.

Shares of Ares Management stock traded up $4.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,351,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,215. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.31. Ares Management has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $88.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.03.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $813.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.04 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 5.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $895,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,829,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,933,992.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ares Management news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $124,306,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,326,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,337,905.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 500,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $895,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 55,829,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,933,992.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,458,214 shares of company stock worth $43,767,828 and have sold 5,121,973 shares worth $154,478,492. Company insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Management by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Ares Management by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 20,816 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the 1st quarter valued at $684,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Management by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $502,895,000 after purchasing an additional 45,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Ares Management by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ARES shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Ares Management from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Ares Management from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ares Management from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Ares Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.78.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

