Ark 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.87 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001097 BTC on major exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $55.53 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ark has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006780 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000229 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003562 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003473 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004380 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003321 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002582 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 172,612,690 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.