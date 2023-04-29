Arnhold LLC Buys 18,548 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Arnhold LLC lifted its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRKGet Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,548 shares during the period. WestRock accounts for about 1.5% of Arnhold LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Arnhold LLC owned approximately 0.14% of WestRock worth $12,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 3.6% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 0.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 47,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WRK traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,698,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,222. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.56. WestRock has a 12-month low of $26.84 and a 12-month high of $54.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.20.

WestRock (NYSE:WRKGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. WestRock’s payout ratio is 35.03%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WRK. Argus downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upgraded WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on WestRock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on WestRock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.57.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

