Arnhold LLC Buys 9,595 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Arnhold LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,595 shares during the quarter. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Pariax LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 30,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 624 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 13.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.69. The company had a trading volume of 18,109,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,548,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $125.84. The firm has a market cap of $224.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.48.

BABA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KGI Securities raised Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.40.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

