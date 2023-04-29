Arnhold LLC Has $261,000 Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Arnhold LLC lowered its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 191,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,892,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MetLife by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,211,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,436,000 after acquiring an additional 121,494 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $2,222,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in MetLife by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 479,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,569,000 after acquiring an additional 49,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in MetLife by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

MetLife Trading Up 1.7 %

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $202,732.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MetLife stock traded up $1.02 on Friday, hitting $61.33. 4,721,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,359,896. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $52.83 and a one year high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.58. The company has a market capitalization of $47.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.05.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 68.26%.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.