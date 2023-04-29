Arnhold LLC Has $9.14 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Arnhold LLC lowered its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,744 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises approximately 1.1% of Arnhold LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $9,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 250,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,260,000 after purchasing an additional 6,286 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 58,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,196,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 951,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,110,000 after buying an additional 254,517 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 709,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,001,000 after purchasing an additional 37,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

International Business Machines stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.41. 5,061,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,157,184. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $114.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.64.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 335.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. Edward Jones cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

