Arnhold LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Arnhold LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 49,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000. Arnhold LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 330,251.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 310,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 310,436 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 27,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $496,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 542,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,283,000 after buying an additional 100,971 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 49,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period.

EWS traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $19.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,009,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,343. The firm has a market cap of $541.73 million, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.81. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $20.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.01.

About iShares MSCI Singapore ETF

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

