Arnhold LLC Purchases 1,500 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Arnhold LLC raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 11,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $180,411.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,591.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.88. 5,446,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,973,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.78. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $19.93.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.31). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 89.95% and a negative return on equity of 204.17%. The company had revenue of $792.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PTON shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.34.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

