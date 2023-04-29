Arnhold LLC Sells 1,456 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Arnhold LLC lowered its stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,261,690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the quarter. SLM comprises approximately 2.6% of Arnhold LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Arnhold LLC owned about 0.50% of SLM worth $20,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in SLM by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 32,857 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of SLM by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 15,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Saddle Point Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SLM by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,908,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,688,000 after buying an additional 1,037,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Get SLM alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on SLM from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on SLM from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SLM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on SLM from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SLM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.92.

SLM Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.02. 3,424,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,584,813. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.20. SLM Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.98 million. SLM had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 18.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. SLM’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

SLM Profile

(Get Rating)

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.