Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW) Short Interest Update

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, an increase of 163.4% from the March 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Arqit Quantum Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQQW opened at $0.38 on Friday. Arqit Quantum has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $2.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arqit Quantum stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

