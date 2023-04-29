Arweave Price Hits $7.73 (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 29th. Arweave has a market cap of $258.29 million and $5.54 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.73 or 0.00026540 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,142.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.81 or 0.00407672 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00117128 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time.

As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting”

Buying and Selling Arweave

