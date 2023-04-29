Ascend Wellness (OTCMKTS:AWWH) Shares Up 2.8%

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWWH – Get Rating) rose 2.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.02 and last traded at $0.92. Approximately 61,939 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 416% from the average daily volume of 12,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.
Ascend Wellness Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1.43.
About Ascend Wellness
Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. The company's cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of May 26, 2021, it operated 17 retail locations.
