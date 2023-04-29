ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.41-1.56 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.110-1.145 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on ASGN from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut ASGN from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $109.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on ASGN from $110.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASGN in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on ASGN from $103.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.83.

ASGN Price Performance

Shares of ASGN opened at $71.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. ASGN has a 1 year low of $64.94 and a 1 year high of $119.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ASGN ( NYSE:ASGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). ASGN had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. ASGN’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ASGN will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,477,048. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASGN

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ASGN stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in ASGN were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ASGN

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

