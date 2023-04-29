Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHTGet Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect Ashford Hospitality Trust to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE AHT opened at $3.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.31. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $12.09. The firm has a market cap of $117.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on AHT. StockNews.com began coverage on Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashford Hospitality Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 4,580.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8,886 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the third quarter valued at $97,000. 43.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

Earnings History for Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT)

