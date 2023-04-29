Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect Ashford Hospitality Trust to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE AHT opened at $3.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.31. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $12.09. The firm has a market cap of $117.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.29.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on AHT. StockNews.com began coverage on Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashford Hospitality Trust

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 4,580.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8,886 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the third quarter valued at $97,000. 43.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.