ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Announces $1.49 Quarterly Dividend

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.4905 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st.

ASML has a payout ratio of 11.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ASML to earn $24.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.79 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $636.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $637.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $597.58. The stock has a market cap of $251.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.48. ASML has a fifty-two week low of $363.15 and a fifty-two week high of $698.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 84.55%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ASML will post 20.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Argus increased their price target on shares of ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $688.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $307,620,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in ASML by 31,845.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 340,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,073,000 after buying an additional 339,477 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in ASML by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,378,000 after buying an additional 211,792 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $74,615,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $70,297,000. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

