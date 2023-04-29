AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:ASAAF) Short Interest Update

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:ASAAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 194,300 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the March 31st total of 281,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,943.0 days.

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of ASAAF remained flat at C$29.79 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$35.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$41.02. AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of C$29.79 and a 52-week high of C$31.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.

About AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Devices & Substrates; Automotive, Industrial, Medical; and Others. It offers double sided standard, metal core, and copper inlay PCBs; multilayer standard, high frequency/low loss, and thick copper PCBs; high density interconnect (HDI) Microvia PCBs; HDI any-layer PCBs; flexible, semi-flexible, rigid-flexible, and HDI rigid flex PCBs; integrated circuit substrates; and insulated metallic substrates PCBs, as well as related services.

