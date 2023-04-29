Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.42

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.42 and last traded at $14.31, with a volume of 247717 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ATLKY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Atlas Copco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Danske raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlas Copco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.01.

Atlas Copco Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.24.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco ( OTCMKTS:ATLKY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 16.42%. On average, analysts predict that Atlas Copco AB will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. The firm offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions, industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

Further Reading

