Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.42

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.42 and last traded at $14.31, with a volume of 247717 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.53.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have commented on ATLKY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Atlas Copco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Danske raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlas Copco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.01.
Atlas Copco Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.24.
Atlas Copco Company Profile
Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. The firm offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions, industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atlas Copco (ATLKY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.