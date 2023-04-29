Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Short Interest Down 43.6% in April

Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 43.6% from the March 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Austal Trading Up 3.7 %

AUTLF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.12. 1,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,669. Austal has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $1.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.34.

About Austal

Austal Ltd. engages in the design and construction of customized aluminum commercial and defense vessels. The firm operates through the following segments: Australia, USA, and Asia. The Australia segment manufactures commercial and defense vessels for markets worldwide, excluding the USA and provides training and on-going support and maintenance for vessels.

