Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAC) Short Interest Down 16.3% in April

Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the March 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Avalon Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAC traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.51. 75,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,491. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.27. Avalon Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $10.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avalon Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVAC. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalon Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalon Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avalon Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Avalon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avalon Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

About Avalon Acquisition

Avalon Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services and financial technologies industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

