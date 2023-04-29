Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.20-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Avangrid stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,038. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.09. Avangrid has a 12-month low of $37.44 and a 12-month high of $51.71. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.12). Avangrid had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Avangrid will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGR. Bank of America lowered their price target on Avangrid from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Avangrid from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Avangrid from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Avangrid from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avangrid currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Avangrid by 426.5% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 48,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 38,919 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Avangrid by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 42,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 14,909 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Avangrid by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 289,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

