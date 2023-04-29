Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Avantor had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Avantor Stock Performance
NYSE:AVTR traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $19.48. 13,165,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,405,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.34. Avantor has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $34.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.61.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Avantor news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $31,727.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,650 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,407. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Avantor news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $31,727.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,650 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,407. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $97,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,715 shares in the company, valued at $2,717,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,829 shares of company stock worth $488,344 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVTR. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.27.
Avantor Company Profile
Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avantor (AVTR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.