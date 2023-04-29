Aviance Capital Partners LLC Buys 458 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $441,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,601,896.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $441,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,601,896.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,291,899.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eaton Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Eaton from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.00.

ETN opened at $167.12 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $178.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.94%.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.