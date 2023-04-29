Aviance Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 87.5% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 186.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LH shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 0.9 %

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total transaction of $879,981.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,991.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total transaction of $879,981.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,991.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $43,924.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,079.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,598 shares of company stock worth $3,058,283 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LH opened at $226.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $229.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $200.32 and a 12 month high of $263.13.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 26.13%.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Articles

