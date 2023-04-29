Aviance Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,276 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Dell Technologies by 6.7% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 113,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Dell Technologies by 166.1% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Mangrove Partners grew its position in Dell Technologies by 4.1% in the third quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 411,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after acquiring an additional 16,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 52.7% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 9,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DELL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Insider Activity

Dell Technologies Trading Up 1.6 %

In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $583,219.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 841,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,695,643.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $11,375,194.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,608 shares in the company, valued at $8,493,945.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $583,219.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 841,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,695,643.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 522,371 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,868 over the last ninety days. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DELL opened at $43.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.44. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $52.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.03.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. The business had revenue of $25.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 45.96%.

Dell Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.