Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires 2,226 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 180.3% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 37.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,339,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $17,398,780.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 56,917,875 shares in the company, valued at $739,363,196.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

ET stock opened at $12.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $13.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.57 and its 200-day moving average is $12.40.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $20.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.57%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 87.77%.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

