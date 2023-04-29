Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Buys 2,500 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 92.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,013,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $84.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $224.27 billion, a PE ratio of 46.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.02 and a 200 day moving average of $90.48. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $125.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alibaba Group Profile

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.40.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

