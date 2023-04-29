Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Cuts Stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,799 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.08% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFXF. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at $127,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the first quarter worth about $455,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFXF opened at $17.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.42. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $16.23 and a 52-week high of $19.64.

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

