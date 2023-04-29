Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $770,000 Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,323 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 16,561 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,838 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CI. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.42.

Insider Activity

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $236,130.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,272.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at $8,213,942.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,752 shares of company stock worth $8,008,479. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CI opened at $253.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $269.55 and its 200-day moving average is $298.83. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.11 and a 52-week high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $75.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.62.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.01%.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

