Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $839,000 Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of K. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 1,923.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 716,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,894,000 after buying an additional 680,888 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,981,000 after acquiring an additional 646,828 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,753,000 after purchasing an additional 369,620 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,185,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,909,000 after purchasing an additional 310,891 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Kellogg by 6.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,137,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,296,000 after purchasing an additional 302,388 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 3,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $226,460.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,217.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kellogg news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 3,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $226,460.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,217.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $201,675.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,443.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 628,437 shares of company stock valued at $41,995,511. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kellogg Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on K. StockNews.com raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Kellogg in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.40.

NYSE K opened at $69.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.66 and its 200 day moving average is $69.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $63.74 and a 12 month high of $77.17. The stock has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.42.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.59%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

