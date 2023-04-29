Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Trims Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 21,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 12,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Finally, Bull Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 56,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 12,926 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.39 and a 200 day moving average of $50.35. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

