AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.44, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS.

AXIS Capital Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AXS traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.54. The stock had a trading volume of 725,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,741. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.28 and its 200 day moving average is $56.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.58. AXIS Capital has a 52 week low of $48.32 and a 52 week high of $63.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXIS Capital

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AXS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 447.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in AXIS Capital during the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance, and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

