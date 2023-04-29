AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.44, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS.

AXIS Capital Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AXS traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.54. 725,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,741. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.57. AXIS Capital has a 12-month low of $48.32 and a 12-month high of $63.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.43%.

Institutional Trading of AXIS Capital

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in AXIS Capital by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 11.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 447.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 6.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AXS. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on AXIS Capital from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on AXIS Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance, and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

