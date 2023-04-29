AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AXGN. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of AXGN stock opened at $9.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. AxoGen has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $13.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.25 million, a P/E ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.97 and its 200 day moving average is $10.01.

AxoGen ( NASDAQ:AXGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 19.05% and a negative net margin of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of $36.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.10 million. Research analysts expect that AxoGen will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 14,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $136,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,550.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXGN. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 851.1% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in AxoGen during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 1,282.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in AxoGen by 610.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in AxoGen during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Axogen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

