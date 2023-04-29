Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Short Interest Update

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,180,000 shares, a growth of 53.8% from the March 31st total of 5,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days. Currently, 12.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azenta

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Azenta by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Azenta by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 101,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Azenta by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 132,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,689,000 after buying an additional 7,506 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Azenta by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Azenta in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Azenta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Azenta from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Azenta in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.80.

Azenta Stock Performance

Azenta stock traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.49. 707,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,609. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.05 and its 200-day moving average is $49.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.59. Azenta has a 52 week low of $37.61 and a 52 week high of $79.22.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $178.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.38 million. Azenta had a net margin of 349.08% and a return on equity of 1.17%. Azenta’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Azenta will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Azenta

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

