B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 206.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 429.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFV stock opened at $50.22 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

