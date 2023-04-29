B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 23,709 Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,788,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,419,000 after buying an additional 922,070 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,140,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,277,000 after acquiring an additional 416,758 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 372.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,538,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,358 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,169,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,351,000 after acquiring an additional 112,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,467,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,979,000 after acquiring an additional 616,012 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $53.54 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $51.47 and a one year high of $59.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.64.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

