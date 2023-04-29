B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 194,236 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LUMN. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,016,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919,199 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,137,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,308,871,000 after buying an additional 2,726,090 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,765,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,488 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,876,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,929,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,464 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LUMN shares. Citigroup lowered Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.25 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $2.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.01. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average of $4.63.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.31. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

