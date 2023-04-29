B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 24,967 CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 24,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,060,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,158,389,000 after acquiring an additional 412,183 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,198,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,584,040,000 after acquiring an additional 524,947 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in CMS Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,855,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $981,675,000 after buying an additional 82,250 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in CMS Energy by 12.6% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,863,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $283,253,000 after buying an additional 543,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,172,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,830,000 after purchasing an additional 13,528 shares during the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total transaction of $50,256.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total value of $50,256.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,537,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,314 shares of company stock worth $447,136 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMS Energy Price Performance

CMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.11.

CMS Energy stock opened at $62.26 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $52.41 and a 1 year high of $71.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.67. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.42%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.