B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Invests $2.13 Million in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,250 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Visa by 290.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,428,383 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $786,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295,642 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 15,603.1% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,156,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 3,136,223 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Visa by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,141,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,821,741,000 after buying an additional 1,785,695 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $291,294,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,922,846 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,052,192,000 after buying an additional 1,372,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Performance

V opened at $232.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $437.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.81. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.57.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,677. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,115 shares of company stock valued at $30,115,598. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.