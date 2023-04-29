B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Invests $437,000 in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 15,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of U. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 133.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Unity Software by 85.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Insider Transactions at Unity Software

In related news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 6,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $197,646.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 732,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,186,114.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $117,720.03. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 677,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,513,434.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 6,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $197,646.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 732,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,186,114.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,328 shares of company stock valued at $4,926,866 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE U opened at $26.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.22 and a 12 month high of $72.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.34.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.24). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 66.21% and a negative return on equity of 25.70%. The firm had revenue of $450.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.25 million. On average, research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on U shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, April 14th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Unity Software from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.79.

Unity Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.