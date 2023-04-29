B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 94,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 680,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,986,000 after purchasing an additional 58,744 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 65,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 70,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 467,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,142,000 after acquiring an additional 28,570 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.55.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of KEY opened at $11.26 on Friday. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $20.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. KeyCorp had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $701,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,905.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $701,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,905.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $106,772.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 194,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 12,700 shares of company stock valued at $149,907. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

See Also

