B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Takes Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 665,740 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 2.2 %

AMD stock opened at $89.37 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $109.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $143.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.56, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.33.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,712,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at $52,712,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,100,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,765 shares of company stock worth $10,734,100. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMD. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.80.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

