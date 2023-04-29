B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDM. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 11,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,347,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 11,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $39.49 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $40.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.45 and its 200-day moving average is $36.57.

