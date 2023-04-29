BABB (BAX) Hits Market Cap of $23.73 Million

BABB (BAX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 29th. BABB has a total market cap of $23.73 million and $406,803.12 worth of BABB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BABB token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BABB has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BABB Token Profile

BABB’s launch date was February 5th, 2018. BABB’s total supply is 65,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,701,285,000 tokens. The official message board for BABB is babb.medium.com. The Reddit community for BABB is https://reddit.com/r/getbabb. The official website for BABB is getbabb.com. BABB’s official Twitter account is @getbabb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BABB

According to CryptoCompare, “BAX is the utility token of BABB platform. a decentralised bank for the microeconomy, providing individuals and businesses with a UK bank account, powered by blockchain technology. The account is managed via a smartphone app and provides access to a decentralised payment card. In addition, partnerships with central banks allow for the integration and issuance of other digital currencies around the world, further stimulating local micro-economies and expanding the reach of the BABB solution and its underlying BAX token.”

