Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEY) Announces Dividend of $0.48

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 28th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.4764 per share on Monday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Bâloise’s previous dividend of $0.44.
Bâloise Stock Performance
Shares of BLHEY stock opened at $16.52 on Friday. Bâloise has a fifty-two week low of $16.52 and a fifty-two week high of $17.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.02.
Bâloise Company Profile
