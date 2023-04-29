Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Short Interest Update

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the March 31st total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 553,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Banc of California Price Performance

Shares of BANC stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $669.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.23. Banc of California has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $19.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.66.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). Banc of California had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $114.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Banc of California will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Banc of California Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Banc of California’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.14%.

BANC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Banc of California from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Banc of California from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Banc of California from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th.

Insider Activity

In other Banc of California news, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banc of California

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new position in Banc of California in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 158.3% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 63.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Banc of California by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Banc of California

(Get Rating)

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company engaged in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.