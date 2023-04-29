Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.60-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.31. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TBBK traded up $4.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 973,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,435. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.59 and a 1-year high of $37.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.71. The business had revenue of $102.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.78 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 31.45%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bancorp will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities analysts have commented on TBBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bancorp from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bancorp has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.

In other news, Director Daniela Mielke bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.14 per share, with a total value of $62,422.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,326.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bancorp news, Director Daniela Mielke bought 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.14 per share, with a total value of $62,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,326.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Olek Derowe sold 6,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $234,081.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,589.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 4,050 shares of company stock valued at $121,530 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Bancorp by 325.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Bancorp by 28.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 93.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance segment consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans, direct lease financing, and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.