Bank of America Downgrades Danaher (NYSE:DHR) to Neutral

Bank of America downgraded shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $250.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $310.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Danaher from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Danaher from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $293.71.

Danaher stock opened at $236.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher has a 12 month low of $227.00 and a 12 month high of $303.82. The stock has a market cap of $174.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Danaher by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 9.7% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its stake in Danaher by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 5,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

