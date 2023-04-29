BankUnited, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for BankUnited in a report released on Tuesday, April 25th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.91. The consensus estimate for BankUnited’s current full-year earnings is $3.47 per share.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $456.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.73 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 10.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BKU. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. VNET Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BankUnited from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.11.

NYSE:BKU opened at $22.55 on Thursday. BankUnited has a one year low of $19.04 and a one year high of $42.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.74 and a 200-day moving average of $32.17. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.17.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000.

In other BankUnited news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $49,505.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. This is an increase from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.21%.

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

