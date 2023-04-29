BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Lifted to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BKU. TheStreet cut BankUnited from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on BankUnited from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group began coverage on BankUnited in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut BankUnited from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on BankUnited from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.11.

Shares of BKU opened at $22.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.17. BankUnited has a one year low of $19.04 and a one year high of $42.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.17.

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.23). BankUnited had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $456.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th were given a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.21%.

In related news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $49,505.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BankUnited by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BankUnited by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in BankUnited by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in BankUnited by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in BankUnited during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000.

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

